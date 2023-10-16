Dolly Parton will perform at halftime of the Cowboys’ Thanksgiving Day game

FILE - Country music legend Dolly Parton will be performing at halftime of the Dallas Cowboys...
FILE - Country music legend Dolly Parton will be performing at halftime of the Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders game.(Eva Rinaldi / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 10:22 AM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Dolly Parton is pitching in to help the Salvation Army this Thanksgiving.

The country music legend will be performing at halftime of the Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders game.

It’s part of the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle kick-off fundraiser.

Parton will ring the traditional Salvation Army holiday bell to jump-start the holiday giving season.

Cowboy fans are also hoping her performance will help them overcome a run of bad luck.

Last year’s performance by the Jonas Brothers lifted them to a 7-2 record when big stars perform at halftime.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Reno Police Department at Oddie Boulevard and Sutro Street.
Northeast Reno streets reopen; heavy police presence still
Ansonia Laws
Juvenile dies of injuries at Reno motel; mother arrested
Top row, left to right: David Franco, Richard Getten, Robin Marie Richey and Dylan Brown....
RPD releases new info on street racing arrests
Police investigate a stabbing at Wells Avenue and Cheney Street in Reno, Nev. on Oct. 8, 2023.
Fight in Wells Avenue store ends with stabbing
The scene of a fatal skateboarder crash in the 500 block of Sparks Boulevard.
Skateboarder killed in Sparks crash

Latest News

Classes cancelled at JSU after student killed on campus
Classes cancelled at JSU after student killed on campus
The U.S. Supreme Court is seen, Oct. 5, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
Supreme Court leaves in place a court victory for PETA over North Carolina’s ag-gag law
Shots were fired at a Kirkwood, Missouri, elementary school trunk-or-treat event on Sunday.
Former prosecutor’s son in custody after shots fired at trunk-or-treat event, sources say
President Joe Biden arrives to speak at Tioga Marine Terminal, Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, in...
Biden postpones trip to Colorado to discuss domestic agenda as Israel-Hamas conflict intensifies