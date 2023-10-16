BLM to gather more than 1,000 horses in Eureka County

BATTLE MOUNTAIN, Nev. (KOLO) - The Bureau of Land Management will be conducting a wild horse gather in Eureka County next week.

BLM will be gathering approximately 1,106 wild horses on and around the Roberts Mountain Complex, an area located west of State Highway 278 and North of U.S. Highway 50 using helicopters.

The area encompasses approximately 556,500 acres of public and private land and is suited to support between 110-184 wild horses. A March 2023 survey documented 1,161 wild horses, an amount they say is more than six times above the high end of the appropriate level.

Around 1,068 wild horses will be removed, and up to 19 mares will be given a population suppression fertility control vaccine before they and as many as 19 stallions are released back into the range.

The agency says the gather is conducted to prevent the degradation of lands caused by excess horses.

“We conduct gathers like this to achieve and maintain the AML within the Complex,” said Jon Sherve, Mount Lewis Field Manager. “BLM is committed to prevent further degradation of rangeland and riparian resources and promote continued improvement in the quality of the habitat for wild horses, wildlife and other uses, in balance, that relies on our public lands for the long term.”

The horses gathered will be taken to the Axtell Off-Range Corrals located in Axtell, Utah, where they will be checked by a vet and be readied for BLM’s adoption and sales program.

