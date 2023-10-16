Area business asking for community help after burglary

Security camera footage from the business shows the suspect
Security camera footage from the business shows the suspect
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 8:46 AM PDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - An area business is asking for the public’s help after it was burglarized over the weekend.

Coffeebar McCarran says its location at 9620 South McCarran Boulevard was burglarized Saturday morning between 4:00 and 4:30 a.m.

They say the suspect stole most of their patio furniture, fire pit, and propane, as well as breaking their locks and gates.

They are now asking anyone with information about this suspect to reach out to them via DM.

