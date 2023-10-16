Area business asking for community help after burglary

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - An area business is asking for the public’s help after it was burglarized over the weekend.

Coffeebar McCarran says its location at 9620 South McCarran Boulevard was burglarized Saturday morning between 4:00 and 4:30 a.m.

They say the suspect stole most of their patio furniture, fire pit, and propane, as well as breaking their locks and gates.

They are now asking anyone with information about this suspect to reach out to them via DM.

