3.2 quake centered northeast of Spanish Springs Valley

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -There was a magnitude 3.2 earthquake Sunday at 4:53 p.m. in the mountains northeast of Spanish Springs Valley.

The quake was reported to be 3.7 miles deep.

“I was just sitting in my house and felt a quick rumble,” said Dale Chibante of Sparks.

It was the strongest quake of seven in the same area ranging from from magnitude 0.8 to 2.7.

The figures can change upon review by a seismologist.

