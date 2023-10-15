UNLV beats Wolf Pack 45-27 for 4th straight win

By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 5:32 PM PDT
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Jayden Maiava threw a pair of touchdown passes to Ricky White, Donavyn Lester ran for three more and UNLV defeated winless Nevada 45-27 on Saturday in the Battle of the Fremont Cannon for the Rebels’ fourth straight win.

The Rebels (5-1, 2-0 Mountain West Conference) scored touchdowns on four of their first five possessions in taking a 28-7 lead. Their final touchdown on the half came on Maiava’s pass that found White in stride deep down the left side for an 82-yard score.

UNLV scored 40-plus points for the fourth straight game and fifth this season. The Rebels have 21 rushing touchdowns, already more than the 18 they had all of last season.

Maiava was 20-of-25 passing for 257 yards. White made eight catches for 174 yards. Lester had 10 carries for 99 yards.

Brendon Lewis was 16-of-31 passing for 287 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions for the Wolf Pack (0-6, 0-2) and ran for 115 more yards on 15 carries with a score but also lost a fumble. Dalevon Campbell had three catches for 93 yards and a score.

The Rebels outgained Nevada 516-474.

