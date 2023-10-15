Newly released report details how killer escaped from Las Vegas-area prison last year

Porfirio Duarte-Herrera
Porfirio Duarte-Herrera(Nevada Department of Corrections)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 2:02 PM PDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A newly released report details how a convicted killer briefly escaped last year from a prison northeast of Las Vegas, leading to the resignation of Nevada’s corrections director.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Sunday that Porfirio Duarte-Herrera used lotion and electricity to break out of his cell window at the Southern Desert Correctional Center in Indian Springs on Sept. 23, 2022.

According to a 16-page report released Thursday by the Nevada Department of Corrections and obtained by the newspaper, Duarte-Herrera needed only four minutes to scale three fences and knew the prison towers at the medium-security facility weren’t being manned at the time of his escape.

Duarte-Herrera, 43, was arrested five days later.

The newspaper said state officials complained that the department under Daniels didn’t notify law enforcement until four days after learning that Duarte-Herrera could not be found at the prison.

The escape was denounced by then-Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak as “a serious and unacceptable breach of protocol” and led to Corrections Director Charles Daniels’ resignation a week after the escape occurred, the Review-Journal said.

The report said the 5-foot-4, 135-pound Duarte-Herrera fashioned a “dummy” made from cardboard and towels and put it in his bunk prior on the evening of his escape.

Duarte-Herrera told authorities he hid behind a partition for five hours and used leather gloves that prison yard labor inmates would don to avoid injuring his hands as he climbed over two razor-wired fences.

Investigators determined Duarte-Herrera broke through the cell window after using an electronic device he made as a transducer to supply electrical current through lotion smeared on the metal slats attached to the window frame to erode it.

The report said Duarte-Herrera told authorities that he walked about 37 miles (60 kilometers) to reach Las Vegas. He was later arrested by police at a bus station as he tried to get a ride to Tijuana, Mexico.

Duarte-Herrera, from Nicaragua, was sentenced to life in prison in 2010 after being convicted of first-degree murder.

He was accused of killing a hot dog stand vendor using a motion-activated bomb in a hotel-casino’s parking lot on the Las Vegas Strip.

After being captured last year, Duarte-Herrera was moved to the maximum-security Ely State Prison more than 250 miles (400 kilometers) from Las Vegas.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a fatal hit-and-run on Kietzke Lane in Reno.
Pedestrian killed in Kietzke Lane hit-and-run
The Reno Police Department at Oddie Boulevard and Sutro Street.
Northeast Reno streets reopen; heavy police presence still
The Reno Police Dept. responds to a report of a shooting at an apartment complex on N. McCarran...
Seven shot in northwest Reno; 2 critically injured
Ansonia Laws
Juvenile dies of injuries at Reno motel; mother arrested
Police investigate a stabbing at Wells Avenue and Cheney Street in Reno, Nev. on Oct. 8, 2023.
Fight in Wells Avenue store ends with stabbing

Latest News

Top row, left to right: David Franco, Richard Getten, Robin Marie Richey and Dylan Brown....
Eight street racing suspects arrested in southeast Reno
The U.S. Embassy released this photograph of U.S. senators in Tel Aviv, including Nevada U.S....
Nevada Sen. Jacky Rosen among senators who sought shelter during Hamas rocket attack
Lewis throws for nearly 300 yards, rushes for 115 but Nevada's losing streak reaches 16
Cannon remains red as Wolf Pack falls to UNLV 45-27
Lewis throws for nearly 300 yards, rushes for 115 but Nevada's losing streak reaches 16
Cannon remains red as Wolf Pack falls to UNLV 45-27