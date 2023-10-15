Nevada Sen. Jacky Rosen among senators who sought shelter during Hamas rocket attack

The U.S. Embassy released this photograph of U.S. senators in Tel Aviv, including Nevada U.S....
The U.S. Embassy released this photograph of U.S. senators in Tel Aviv, including Nevada U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen.(U.S. Embassy)
By Steve Timko
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 11:36 AM PDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEL AVIV, Israel (KOLO) -Nevada U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen was one of a bipartisan group of senators visiting Israel who had to seek shelter Sunday during a rocket attack.

U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York announced that the senators had to seek shelter while in Tel Aviv.

Rosen’s office confirmed Rosen was in the group. Among other senators who visited were Mitt Romney of Utah, Bill Cassidy of Louisiana and Mark Kelly of Arizona.

“It shows you what Israelis have to go through. We must provide Israel with the support required to defend itself,” Schumer said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

The Times of Israel reported senators were forced twice to run for shelter because of Hamas rocket attacks.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a fatal hit-and-run on Kietzke Lane in Reno.
Pedestrian killed in Kietzke Lane hit-and-run
The Reno Police Department at Oddie Boulevard and Sutro Street.
Northeast Reno streets reopen; heavy police presence still
The Reno Police Dept. responds to a report of a shooting at an apartment complex on N. McCarran...
Seven shot in northwest Reno; 2 critically injured
Police investigate a stabbing at Wells Avenue and Cheney Street in Reno, Nev. on Oct. 8, 2023.
Fight in Wells Avenue store ends with stabbing
Ansonia Laws
Juvenile dies of injuries at Reno motel; mother arrested

Latest News

Lewis throws for nearly 300 yards, rushes for 115 but Nevada's losing streak reaches 16
Cannon remains red as Wolf Pack falls to UNLV 45-27
Lewis throws for nearly 300 yards, rushes for 115 but Nevada's losing streak reaches 16
Cannon remains red as Wolf Pack falls to UNLV 45-27
Safe Embrace Domestic Violence Vigil
Safe Embrace raising awareness about domestic violence in the Reno-Sparks community
Wolf Pack logo
UNLV beats Wolf Pack 45-27 for 4th straight win