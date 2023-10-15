Fernley man arrested after he allegedly pointed a gun at a deputy

Mitchell Levey
Mitchell Levey(Lyon County Sheriff's Office)
By Steve Timko
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 2:52 PM PDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) -The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Fernley man Friday after he allegedly pointed a gun at a deputy.

Mitchell Levey, 62, was booked on a felony count of assault with a deadly weapon on a protected person, a gross misdemeanor count of assault with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor counts of obstructing and resisting.

Deputies went to a home on Starlite Drive in Fernley at about 4:50 p.m. on Friday to investigate a domestic disturbance. When a deputy arrived, Levey pointed a gun at the deputy, the sheriff’s office said. Levey later said it was a pellet gun, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office set up a perimeter and Levey refused to leave the home and yelled at law enforcement. Later, he came out of the home and the sheriff’s office arrested him.

