Eight street racing suspects arrested in southeast Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Law enforcement arrested eight people overnight in alleged street racing in southeast Reno.

The Reno Police Department arrested seven people for being spectators at street racing.

In March, the city of Reno joined Washoe County and the city of Sparks in passing a law toughening penalties for being a spectator at a street racing event.

The Nevada State Police arrested David Franco, 32, on misdemeanor counts of participating in a speed contest and driving 41 mph or faster over the posted speed limit.

Information about any juvenile arrests or citations handed out by law enforcement was not immediately available.

The enforcement happened about 10 p.m. Saturday at Energy Way and Reactor Way in southeast Reno.

The Reno Police Department said it was not a planned operation. Reno police officers on routine patrol arrived from one direction and made seven arrests of alleged spectators: Dylan Brown, 18; Michael Delgado, 23; Robin Marie Richey, 20; Richard Getten, 22; Aaron Chester, 23; Alexis Chester, 19; and Hunter Loyd, 18.

State troopers came from the other direction and arrested Franco.

