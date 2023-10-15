Cannon remains red as Wolf Pack falls to UNLV 45-27

RENO, Nev. (Nevada Athletics) - • Nevada fell, 45-27, to UNLV in the Battle for the Fremont Cannon Saturday ... Nevada still leads the all-time series with the Rebels, 28-21.

• Nevada’s defense was held without a takeaway for the first time this season.

• Nevada’s 474 total yards was a season high ... the previous high was 353 at Texas State (Sept. 23).

• Nevada attempted its first two-point conversion of the season--it was no good.

• Quarterback Brendon Lewis rushed 15 times for 115 yards, notching the first 100-yard rushing game for a Nevada QB since Cristian Solano (10 rush, 100 yards) in the Wolf Pack’s 37-21 victory at UTEP Sept. 21, 2019.

• Lewis also ran for his third touchdown of the season.

• Lewis also threw his first touchdown pass of the season, a 43-yard pass to Dalevon Campbell ... Lewis threw for a season-high 287 yards and two touchdowns on 16-for-31 passing with two interceptions.

• Wide receiver Dalevon Campbell made three catches for a season-high 93 yards and a touchdown.

• Wide receiver Isaah Crocker hauled in a 55-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter, his first-collegiate touchdown.

• Tight end Keleki Latu had four catches for a career-high 81 yards, before leaving the game with an injury.

• Running back Sean Dollars ran for 66 yards and a touchdown, his third score of the season.

• Nevada ran for a season-high 187 yards ... the team’s previous best was 159 at Texas State (Sept. 23).

• Safety Emany Johnson made a season-high 12 tackles (nine solo) to lead Nevada.

• Eli’jah Winston and Richard Toney Jr. made the two Nevada sacks on the day ... Winston led the Pack with 2.0 TFL.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.