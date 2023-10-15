Cannon remains red as Wolf Pack falls to UNLV 45-27

Lewis throws for nearly 300 yards, rushes for 115 but Nevada's losing streak reaches 16
Lewis throws for nearly 300 yards, rushes for 115 but Nevada's losing streak reaches 16
By Kurt Schroeder
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 9:15 PM PDT|Updated: moments ago
RENO, Nev. (Nevada Athletics) - • Nevada fell, 45-27, to UNLV in the Battle for the Fremont Cannon Saturday ... Nevada still leads the all-time series with the Rebels, 28-21.

• Nevada’s defense was held without a takeaway for the first time this season.

• Nevada’s 474 total yards was a season high ... the previous high was 353 at Texas State (Sept. 23).

• Nevada attempted its first two-point conversion of the season--it was no good.

• Quarterback Brendon Lewis rushed 15 times for 115 yards, notching the first 100-yard rushing game for a Nevada QB since Cristian Solano (10 rush, 100 yards) in the Wolf Pack’s 37-21 victory at UTEP Sept. 21, 2019.

• Lewis also ran for his third touchdown of the season.

• Lewis also threw his first touchdown pass of the season, a 43-yard pass to Dalevon Campbell ... Lewis threw for a season-high 287 yards and two touchdowns on 16-for-31 passing with two interceptions.

• Wide receiver Dalevon Campbell made three catches for a season-high 93 yards and a touchdown.

• Wide receiver Isaah Crocker hauled in a 55-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter, his first-collegiate touchdown.

• Tight end Keleki Latu had four catches for a career-high 81 yards, before leaving the game with an injury.

• Running back Sean Dollars ran for 66 yards and a touchdown, his third score of the season.

• Nevada ran for a season-high 187 yards ... the team’s previous best was 159 at Texas State (Sept. 23).

• Safety Emany Johnson made a season-high 12 tackles (nine solo) to lead Nevada.

• Eli’jah Winston and Richard Toney Jr. made the two Nevada sacks on the day ... Winston led the Pack with 2.0 TFL.

