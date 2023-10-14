Skateboarder killed in Sparks crash

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -A skateboarder died Friday night after a crash involving a vehicle on Sparks Boulevard near Prater Way.

Police said it happened about 10:28 p.m. in the 500 block of Sparks Boulevard.

A skateboarder identified only as male was found in the road with life-threatening injuries. Police and medics attempted life-saving measures and the skateboarder was taken to the hospital where he was declared dead.

The vehicle driver remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation. Police said the investigation continues.

