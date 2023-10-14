Northeast Reno streets reopen; heavy police presence still

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -8:30 P.M. UPDATE: All streets have reopened but police remain investigating near the gas pumps of a convenience store.

ORIGINAL STORY: Several Reno Police Department patrol vehicles have responded to the area of Oddie Boulevard and Sutro Street in northeast Reno.

All westbound lanes of Oddie Boulevard are closed at Sutro Street.

One lane of southbound Sutro Street is closed at Oddie Boulevard.

Police have put crime scene tape around a convenience store at the intersection.

Police did not immediately release information about the incident.

KOLO 8 News Now has a crew on the scene attempting to gather information.

