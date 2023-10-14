Juvenile dies of injuries at Reno motel; woman arrested

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department arrested a woman in the juvenile’s death but are not releasing his name pending notification of next of kin.

Police went to the motel on East Fourth Street near Sutro Street at about 4 p.m. on a report of a boy who wasn’t breathing.

Officers attempted life-saving measures and then paramedics took over, police said. The juvenile died at a hospital.

Police arrested the woman on an open murder charge.

“Due to the relationship between the victim and suspect, the suspect’s name will not be released until notifications are made to the next of kin,” police said in a statement.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 775-334-2121 or call or text a tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to secretwitness.com.

