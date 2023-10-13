Where fall fun meets fundraising: Verdi Pumpkin Patch is back

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Embrace the autumn spirit at the Verdi Parents Faculty Association Pumpkin Patch, the ultimate one-day fall festival. What began as a humble PFA fundraiser has transformed into a highly anticipated event, drawing attendees from Truckee, Carson, and beyond.

On Sunday, October 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the whole family can take part in the fun from picking pumpkins, taking part in costume contests, and trying the various food trucks.

A new addition to this year’s pumpkin patch is the petting zoo an opportunity to interact with adorable animals.

Rebecca Hobson, Parents Faculty Association Treasurer, joins us on Morning Break and shares the opportunity to celebrate fall, make a difference, and experience the magic of the Verdi Pumpkin Patch.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.