Washoe County CASA hosting “Coffee with CASA” events

By Emily Benito
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 3:56 PM PDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County CASA Foundation is in need of more CASA volunteers to help foster children in our area.

Jo Anna Gonzales, Chair of the Washoe County CASA Foundation says that there are only around 75 CASA volunteers here in Washoe County, but over 600 children in our foster care system.

Jodie Blaine, a Washoe County CASA volunteer says, “A CASA gets assigned when there’s some reason that the judge needs extra eyes and ears on the case. So usually, something isn’t going smoothly. The judge feels that a CASA needs to go in to see where assistance is needed: what are the holes that need filling, what does the child need that they are not receiving?”

CASA stands for court appointed special advocates. Blaine says that CASAs are the eyes and ears of the judges to help make sure the child in foster care is getting basic needs met.

To help recruit more people into becoming CASA volunteers, they are hosting information panels on zoom called “Coffee with CASA.”

Blaine says that many things can be overlooked, like doctor’s appointments and school meetings, but also small things we probably took for granted in our childhood:

“It’s large things that these kids might be missing that we need to keep track of, but it’s small things as well. You know, I’ve been able to teach kids how to ride a two-wheeler bike, teach kids how to jump rope, help with a science fair project, made sure they had Valentine’s Day cards to bring to class on Valentine’s Day, teach them how to tie their shoes, so it’s large and small issues that we see, might get overlooked.”

Links to register for the “Coffee with CASA” meetings are below:

Oct 2, 2023 12:00 PM

Oct 16, 2023 06:00 PM

