Unleashing the fun at the Boxers and Buddies Howl-O-Ween event

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Mark your calendars for October 22 and join the Boxers and Buddies organization at Bundox Bocce, just outside the Renaissance Hotel.

From 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Boxers and Buddies host their biggest fundraiser for the year Howl-O-Ween.

There will be doggy games, while a special table keeps the kids entertained throughout the event. Plus, the Renaissance Hotel offers delightful amenities like bocce ball and a lively bar.

Organizers from Boxers and Buddies and the Renaissance Hotel share with us on Morning Break how you can get creative and participate in our costume contest.

Dogs and puppies will be available for adoption, ready to find their forever homes.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.