Sparks police ask for public’s help finding 16-year-old
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 4:22 PM PDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Police Department on Friday asked for the public’s help finding 16-year-old Amina Criddle, citing concern for her safety.
She was last seen Sept. 27 wearing a dark-colored short-sleeved shirt, with a lightning bolt design on the front; dark-colored “PINK” brand sweatpants, with white stripes and “PINK” brand lettering down the sides; multicolored “Crocs” shoes; and a black-and-white backpack with multiple designs
She also had a black and gray hooded sweatshirt
Police originally reported her as a runaway.
Anyone with information about her location is asked to call police at 775-353-2231 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.
