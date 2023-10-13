Sparks police ask for public’s help finding 16-year-old

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Police Department on Friday asked for the public’s help finding 16-year-old Amina Criddle, citing concern for her safety.

She was last seen Sept. 27 wearing a dark-colored short-sleeved shirt, with a lightning bolt design on the front; dark-colored “PINK” brand sweatpants, with white stripes and “PINK” brand lettering down the sides; multicolored “Crocs” shoes; and a black-and-white backpack with multiple designs

She also had a black and gray hooded sweatshirt

Police originally reported her as a runaway.

Anyone with information about her location is asked to call police at 775-353-2231 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.

