Sparks police ask for public’s help finding 16-year-old

Amanda Criddle and photos of what she wore the last day she was seen.
Amanda Criddle and photos of what she wore the last day she was seen.(Sparks Police Department)
By Steve Timko
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 4:22 PM PDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Police Department on Friday asked for the public’s help finding 16-year-old Amina Criddle, citing concern for her safety.

She was last seen Sept. 27 wearing a dark-colored short-sleeved shirt, with a lightning bolt design on the front; dark-colored “PINK” brand sweatpants, with white stripes and “PINK” brand lettering down the sides; multicolored “Crocs” shoes; and a black-and-white backpack with multiple designs

She also had a black and gray hooded sweatshirt

Police originally reported her as a runaway.

Anyone with information about her location is asked to call police at 775-353-2231 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.

