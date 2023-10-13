RPD police dog Thor has died

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department on Friday announced the passing police dog Thor.

The German Shepherd was born in 2013 in Israel. Thor served as a police dog from July 2014 to January 2021.

Thor worked in both narcotics detection and in patrol, where he did apprehension, tracking, trailing and article detection. Officer Dan Knox was his human partner.

Thor remained with his handler in retirement and his handler and family were at his side at the time of his passing.

