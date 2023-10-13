Protestors crash groundbreaking ceremony at UNR

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Students at the University of Nevada, Reno crashed the groundbreaking of the new Mathewson Business Building in light of sexual misconduct at the school.

Protestors gathered on the UNR campus at the corner of Virginia and 8th Street in light of allegations against Dr. Yanyao Jiang, and other faculty in the Mechanical Engineering Department. Organizers said the call to action was brought on to fight for justice for Dr. Feifei Fan, the alleged victim of Jiang. They say her fight resonates deeply with the many who have experienced or witnessed a culture of systemic misconduct, brazen Title IX violations, and silencing of victims and whistleblowers at UNR.

Jacob Holloway, a former UNR faculty member explains that Thursdays protest represents just one incident. Holloway says he had his own Title IX case filed against the university that was ignored. He makes claims that the university covers up these crimes and the people who victimized him still work at UNR.

“People are afraid they will destroy their lives and careers if they say anything. I know a lot of other faculty members who are currently working at UNR who can’t even be here today, who can’t even speak out,” Holloway said.

During the protests President Brian Sandoval took time away from the start of the groundbreaking to talk to the students.

“I’m proud of our students, their concerned about their safety and some of the issues happening on campus associated with Title IX. We’ve worked extremely hard since I’ve got here to add resources to the office. We’ve added a new executive director, we’ve added a new investigator and we’ve improved processes in the office,” said Sandoval.

As Nevada politician Catherine Cortez Masto and other supporters gathered for a “celebration” of the groundbreaking of UNRs new business building the group of protestors crashed the party to voice their displeasure with how the school is handling the allegations of sexual slavery and misconduct. They began with chants but quieted down while speakers took their turns talking about the new building so that they wouldn’t be asked to leave for “disrupting the peace.” Instead they stood quietly with their signs.

“No one else’s careers need to be destroyed because they worked at UNR. No one else’s life needs to be destroyed because they went to UNR,” Holloway said.

In early September a whistleblower sent an email to kolo 8 news now about these allegations. I followed up with the university on September 6th. Their response was: “The University disputes the allegations of the complaint and intends to respond through the court process. The University does not have any further comment on this pending litigation.”

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.