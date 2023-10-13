President Sandoval responds to Title IX violation allegations at UNR

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - University of Nevada, Reno President Brian Sandoval released a statement Friday in response to allegations against a university professor who is accused of misconduct.

A crowd of students gathered on Thursday at a groundbreaking ceremony near the university campus to voice their concern about what they call “a culture of systemic misconduct, brazen Title IX violations, and silencing of victims and whistleblowers at UNR.”

President Sandoval addressed those students directly and said he was proud of them for speaking up and being concerned for their safety.

In a statement, Sandoval said:

“I’m aware and understand the concerns there may be regarding these allegations. Unfortunately, given there is ongoing litigation, the University cannot comment directly on those allegations. However, I want to assure our University community that it is of the utmost importance we provide a safe environment for students, faculty, and staff and that all on our campus feel supported.

I write to you today with an update regarding our Office of Equal Opportunity and Title IX, as well as providing you with an assessment of our current practices and how our campus community can expect resources to be handled in the future.

The University has continued to increase resources for Equal Opportunity and Title IX to enhance the visibility, awareness and effectiveness of this office. Additionally, this summer we welcomed to campus a new director of Equal Opportunity and Title IX, Zeva Edmondson. The progress that has been made trying to increase staffing, funding levels and a restructuring of roles within the Office of Equal Opportunity and Title IX, speak to critical structural and organizational enhancements that help this important office better meet the needs and expectations of our University.”

