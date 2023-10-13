Lane closures expected along Pyramid Highway

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Be prepared for delays or the need to possibly find another route if your travels take you along Pyramid Highway this weekend. NDOT says to expect lane reductions and turn closures on State Route 445. It’s part of the two-year widening project to improve congestion in the area.

Lanes will be reduced on Pyramid Highway between Los Altos Parkway and Golden View Drive on the following weekends as crews install underground drainage facilities across the highway.

Friday, October 13 at 9 p.m. to Monday, October 16 at 5 a.m.

Friday, October 20 at 9 p.m. to Monday, October 23 at 5 a.m.

Certain left turns will also be temporarily closed, including left turns from southbound Pyramid Highway to Los Altos Parkway and from Sparks Boulevard to Pyramid Highway.

Over and above upcoming major construction weekends, drivers should expect the following traffic control on Pyramid Highway between Queen Way and Golden View Drive through summer 2025:

Lanes will be slightly reduced in width and shifted through the work zone 24/7.

Lanes will be reduced to one lane overnight primarily between 8 p.m.-7a.m. Sunday evenings through Friday mornings.

While the majority of delays will be brief, drivers can anticipate travel delays of up to 30 minutes through the work zone.

Pedestrian and bicycle access will remain available, with marked pedestrian detours in place in certain sections of the work zone.

Access is not available to BLM recreation area on the west side of the highway during construction.

Periodic overnight single lane closures will take place on cross streets in the area, such as Disc Drive and Los Altos Parkway.

Construction schedule is weather permitting and subject to change.

