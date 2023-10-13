Lane closures expected along Pyramid Highway

Construction happening to expand Pyramid Highway.
Construction happening to expand Pyramid Highway.(NDOT)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 12:17 PM PDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Be prepared for delays or the need to possibly find another route if your travels take you along Pyramid Highway this weekend. NDOT says to expect lane reductions and turn closures on State Route 445. It’s part of the two-year widening project to improve congestion in the area.

Lanes will be reduced on Pyramid Highway between Los Altos Parkway and Golden View Drive on the following weekends as crews install underground drainage facilities across the highway.

Friday, October 13 at 9 p.m. to Monday, October 16 at 5 a.m.

Friday, October 20 at 9 p.m. to Monday, October 23 at 5 a.m.

Certain left turns will also be temporarily closed, including left turns from southbound Pyramid Highway to Los Altos Parkway and from Sparks Boulevard to Pyramid Highway.

Over and above upcoming major construction weekends, drivers should expect the following traffic control on Pyramid Highway between Queen Way and Golden View Drive through summer 2025:

Lanes will be slightly reduced in width and shifted through the work zone 24/7.

Lanes will be reduced to one lane overnight primarily between 8 p.m.-7a.m. Sunday evenings through Friday mornings.

While the majority of delays will be brief, drivers can anticipate travel delays of up to 30 minutes through the work zone.

Pedestrian and bicycle access will remain available, with marked pedestrian detours in place in certain sections of the work zone.

Access is not available to BLM recreation area on the west side of the highway during construction.

Periodic overnight single lane closures will take place on cross streets in the area, such as Disc Drive and Los Altos Parkway.

Construction schedule is weather permitting and subject to change.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Reno Police Dept. responds to a report of a shooting at an apartment complex on N. McCarran...
Seven shot in northwest Reno; 2 critically injured
The scene of a fatal hit-and-run on Kietzke Lane in Reno.
Pedestrian killed in Kietzke Lane hit-and-run
The mail drop off box located
U.S. Postal Service dealing with skyrocketing cases of mail theft
Police investigate a stabbing at Wells Avenue and Cheney Street in Reno, Nev. on Oct. 8, 2023.
Fight in Wells Avenue store ends with stabbing
Christian Webber (left) and Collin Bernard (right) model their Reno and Nevada themed apparel...
Nevada popularity growing across the Nation

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a roundtable with Jewish community leaders in the...
Biden administration awards $7 billion for ‘clean hydrogen’ hubs across the country to help replace fossil fuels
The annual Walk to End Alzheimer's is Saturday, October 14, 2023 at the Sparks Marina.
Walk to End Alzheimer's
Kaiser Permanent workers picket Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, in Baldwin Park, Calif. Kaiser...
Kaiser Permanente reaches a tentative deal with health care worker unions after a recent strike
Happening Sunday October 15
Where fall fun meets fundraising: Verdi Pumpkin Patch is back