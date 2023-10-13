KOLO ATE: All Points Grill

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The All Points Grill in downtown Fernley has been a local favorite for decades.

“It was put here in 1962, so it’s been a staple in this community,” said owner Aaron Wilson. “We’ve got as lot of customers who come up and tell us about childhood memories, visiting grandma and coming up for an ice cream.”

It’s had several iterations, from an ice cream place to a taco shop and a hot dog stand. Now it’s a place to get good burgers and shakes.

‘The vision is to kind of keep the old school mom and pop burger joint going,” explained Wilson.

One of their most popular items is the “Black and Blue” burger.

Black & Blue Burger (kolo)

“It comes with two patties, blue cheese crumbles, sauteed onions, bacon and we top it off with mayo on our brioche bun. And then we have our Cajun seasoning we put on there as well.”

It rivals only the Philly Cheesesteak, which is their best-seller.

“Traditionally they don’t come w/ mayo and they come with a cheese wiz,” said Wilson. “We use a pepper jack cheese and we put mayo on ours. And then I throw a little bit of our magic seasoning on there that kind of separates it from the rest.”

Philly Cheesesteak (kolo)

They also honor the previous owner with the Holy Toledo, a chili dog with french fries right on top.

“It goes chili, french fries, cheese onions and the spicy mayo,” added Wilson. “That was a Fernley favorite, so we kept it around and kind of also to give a shout-out to Yvonne, to keep her memory around.”

Holy Toledo (kolo)

You may have even seen the All Points Grill before in a major Hollywood movie.

“A customer comes up at the end of the night and he says, hey did you know this place was in Pink Cadillac with Clint Eastwood? We were like no way! And he pulls up the clip and shows us and he’s one of my childhood idols, so it was pretty cool. I mean, that just comes along with all of the history in this place.”

All Points Grill is located on West Main Street in Fernley. It’s open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday through Friday. You can check out the menu at https://www.allpointsgrill.net/

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.