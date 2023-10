RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

More clouds and more warmth are in the forecast over the next few days. Expect a few clouds on Saturday morning during the annular solar eclipse (peak time 9:21 AM in Reno). Highs will warm up to around 80 for valleys by Sunday and Monday. Next week looks breezy and a little cooler. -Jeff

