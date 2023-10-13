Catalytic converter thefts down locally, here’s why

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Back in 2022 catalytic converter thefts were all too common here in the Truckee Meadows.

Taking just minutes to remove, thieves took them to scrap yards where the precious metals can be pulled from the converter for big bucks.

For the car owner though it’s a loser; especially for certain cars.

“A lot of times with a Prius. if the catalytic converter is stolen the price to replace it totals the car,” says Jeff Pheasant, owner of A Master Mechanic.

About the time when the incidents of catalytic converter thefts were at their height, Washoe County Sheriff’s Office began its Catalytic Anti-Theft program.

Residents could fill out a form and receive a stencil with the car’s vin number on it from the Sheriff’s Office. Spray painted on the car’s catalytic converter, anyone who goes to steal the converter will head the other direction.

And apparently its working to combat catalytic converter thefts.

“We’ve done a lot of things to deter the theft,” says. Sargent Sonia Butler with Washoe County Sheriff’s Office. “In combination of the program and then a new law that just passed, we’ve seen a major decrease.”

From more than 600 thefts to less than half of that to-date says Butler.

That new Nevada law makes it felony to possess a catalytic converter that does not belong to you. It went into effect October 1, 2023.

Butler says another factor that may be playing a role is the costs of precious metals. When they go up she says there’s an increase in thefts.

The program has filled more than 1400 orders since its inception.

Participating auto shops like A Master Mechanic will adhere and paint the stencil on a car’s catalytic converter at no charge if the owner doesn’t feel comfortable doing it himself.

Sargent Butler says so far there are no reports of a painted catalytic converter being stolen locally.

For more information go to: https://www.washoesheriff.com/operations_bureau/special-operations-division/catalytic-program.php

Or Call: 775-328-3001

