Urban Roots hosts annual Haunted Hoops house

A local non-profit welcomes spooky season with a haunted house
By Nick Doyle
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 10:30 AM PDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Urban Roots, a nonprofit in northern Nevada working to change the way communities eat and learn through garden based education, is bringing its Halloween-centric event, Haunted Hoops, back for a third time.

This year, the family-friendly event will run October 12 and 13 beginning at 6 p.m. each evening with the “haunted” hoop houses opening at 7 p.m. The event will take place at the nonprofit’s Urban Teaching Farm at 1700 E. Second Street and tickets are $10 per adult and $5 for children. Children under the age of 5 are free.

Attendees can enjoy bites and beverages and participate in child-friendly fall and Halloween activities including the “haunted” hoop house, decorated from recycled and sustainable materials, with varying levels of “spookiness.”

Activity stations will be spread throughout the farm, offering participants the opportunity to fashion their own (flying) broomsticks using natural materials, create picture frames using elements from the farm, and paint marble spider web pictures. Families are encouraged to join in costume and will have the opportunity to use a decorated photo backdrop.

Individuals can find more information about the event here. To learn more about Urban Roots, visit www.urgc.org. For media inquiries, contact Rachel Gattuso at rachel@gattusocoalition.com or at (775) 336-9453.

