Thursday Web Weather

Thursday Web Weather
By Jeff Thompson
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 5:42 PM PDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Many areas will see the first freeze of autumn on Thursday morning. A warming trend will follow, pushing valleys back into the 70s by the weekend. A weak system will push some clouds our way on Saturday, which could interfere with eclipse viewing. The warming trend will top out on Monday, followed by a cool-down next week. The eclipse will peak at 9:21 AM on Saturday in Reno. -Jeff

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Reno Police Dept. responds to a report of a shooting at an apartment complex on N. McCarran...
Seven shot in northwest Reno; 2 critically injured
The mail drop off box located
U.S. Postal Service dealing with skyrocketing cases of mail theft
The scene of a fatal hit-and-run on Kietzke Lane in Reno.
Pedestrian killed in Kietzke Lane hit-and-run
Christian Webber (left) and Collin Bernard (right) model their Reno and Nevada themed apparel...
Nevada popularity growing across the Nation
Cody Ward
Lyon County Sheriff’s Office ends standoff in Dayton with arrest of suspect

Latest News

Wednesday Web Weather
Wednesday Web Weather
Tuesday AM Weather
Tuesday AM Weather
Tuesday Web Weather
Tuesday Web Weather
Monday AM Weather
Monday AM Weather