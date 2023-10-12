Thursday Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Many areas will see the first freeze of autumn on Thursday morning. A warming trend will follow, pushing valleys back into the 70s by the weekend. A weak system will push some clouds our way on Saturday, which could interfere with eclipse viewing. The warming trend will top out on Monday, followed by a cool-down next week. The eclipse will peak at 9:21 AM on Saturday in Reno. -Jeff

