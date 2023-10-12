Sierra Arts Foundations’ Sip and Screen and Fore the Love of Art event

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sierra Arts Foundation has some fun events coming in the month of October.

On October 14, calling all Swifties the Sierra Arts Foundation is hosting a pre-movie party and a private movie screening of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour. All ages are welcome! It will be at the Sierra Arts Riverside Gallery at 6 p.m. for themed drinks and snacks and even a B.F.F. bracelet-building station sponsored by local jewelry

Attendees are encouraged to dress up in Eras Tour outfit inspiration.

The following week the Reno-based art nonprofit is back with their third annual art performance event that rotates entertainment acts on a golf course, Fore the Love of Art. The event will be held at Lakeridge Golf Course on October 21, 2023, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and costs $150 per cart (for two attendees).

Proceeds from the event will support Sierra Arts Foundation’s work to protect and promote artists within the Reno, Sparks area. Attendees will enjoy libations before touring the course, as well as snacks and additional libations when they head out to holes. On the course, attendees will use their carts to drive to and view each of the three unique entertainers, who will deliver 20-minute performances before drivers move to the next performance.

Attendees are invited to check in for the event between 2:00 p.m. and 3 p.m., with carts headed out to their starting holes at 1 p.m. Each attendee will be assigned a golf cart in a group, led by a pilot cart. After each performance, pilot carts will guide groups to the next designated performance location on the golf course.

