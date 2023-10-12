Senator Jacky Rosen visits MCC to speak on nurse shortage

Nursing shortage
Nursing shortage(MGN, Don Bray / US Navy)
By Emily Benito
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 5:02 PM PDT|Updated: moments ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Every county in Nevada is experiencing a shortage of medical professionals, and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics found that Nevada is one of the states with the least number of nurses per capita.

According to the University of Nevada Reno’s Health Workforce Research Center, it would take an additional 4,000 registered nurses to catch up to the national average of nurses per patient.

Oct. 11 U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen toured the nursing facilities at TMCC Redfield to discuss her bipartisan efforts to tackle the nursing shortage and her recently introduced bill, the “Train More Nurses Act.”

There are 6 available full-time tenure-track nursing faculty positions at TMCC. Covert encourages anyone who is interested to apply to help with the shortage.

Senator Rosen says she is planning another visit for a round table to discuss other issues within the nursing field at a later date.

