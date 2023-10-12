Reno Police make child exploitation arrest

Dakota Vanzile
Dakota Vanzile(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By KOLO News Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 7:35 AM PDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - An online conversation with an undercover detective led to the arrest of a man for child exploitation. Reno Police say Dakota Vanzile, 21, used a Facebook page with the profile name “Jacob Dunn.” Using that page, Vanzile allegedly communicated with a detective from the Human Exploitation and Trafficking unit who was posing as a juvenile. Vanzile allegedly asked them to participate in the production of sexually explicit films, which would be posted online for profit. Investigators say Vanzile also sent numerous unsolicited nude photographs and videos, and encouraged the suspected juvenile to send him nude photos and videos.

Vanzile was arrested Wednesday during a planned meeting with the juvenile.

This is an ongoing investigation and we are asking for anyone with additional information to contact HEAT at 775 325-6470.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Reno Police Dept. responds to a report of a shooting at an apartment complex on N. McCarran...
Seven shot in northwest Reno; 2 critically injured
The mail drop off box located
U.S. Postal Service dealing with skyrocketing cases of mail theft
The scene of a fatal hit-and-run on Kietzke Lane in Reno.
Pedestrian killed in Kietzke Lane hit-and-run
Christian Webber (left) and Collin Bernard (right) model their Reno and Nevada themed apparel...
Nevada popularity growing across the Nation
Cody Ward
Lyon County Sheriff’s Office ends standoff in Dayton with arrest of suspect

Latest News

Thursday AM Weather
Thursday AM Weather
Public comment held on IVGID recall effort
FILE - California Gov. Gavin Newsom announces a proposal to build 1,200 small homes across the...
Newsom signs laws to fast-track housing on churches’ lands, streamline housing permitting process
Attendee at the IVGID meeting
Public comment held in the midst of IVGID recall