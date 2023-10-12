Reno Police make child exploitation arrest

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - An online conversation with an undercover detective led to the arrest of a man for child exploitation. Reno Police say Dakota Vanzile, 21, used a Facebook page with the profile name “Jacob Dunn.” Using that page, Vanzile allegedly communicated with a detective from the Human Exploitation and Trafficking unit who was posing as a juvenile. Vanzile allegedly asked them to participate in the production of sexually explicit films, which would be posted online for profit. Investigators say Vanzile also sent numerous unsolicited nude photographs and videos, and encouraged the suspected juvenile to send him nude photos and videos.

Vanzile was arrested Wednesday during a planned meeting with the juvenile.

This is an ongoing investigation and we are asking for anyone with additional information to contact HEAT at 775 325-6470.

