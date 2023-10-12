Reno Police looking for pair accused of using stolen credit cards

Anyone who can help with this investigation is asked to call RPD or Secret Witness
Anyone who can help with this investigation is asked to call RPD or Secret Witness(The Reno Police Department)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 8:31 AM PDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department is looking for two suspects they say used a victim’s credit cards to make purchases in the Reno/Sparks area.

On Sept. 6, at around 7:40 a.m., RPD was called to a south Reno home for a residential burglary and armed robbery that had just occurred. During their investigation, police learned several credit cards belonging to the victim were taken.

Surveillance footage shows one suspect as a white male with a medium build, several visible arm tattoos, wearing a baseball hat, necklace, white t-shirt, tan shorts and black Vans. The second suspect appears to be a white woman with a large build and blonde hair.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call RPD’s non-emergency line at 775-334-2121, or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Reno Police Dept. responds to a report of a shooting at an apartment complex on N. McCarran...
Seven shot in northwest Reno; 2 critically injured
The mail drop off box located
U.S. Postal Service dealing with skyrocketing cases of mail theft
The scene of a fatal hit-and-run on Kietzke Lane in Reno.
Pedestrian killed in Kietzke Lane hit-and-run
Christian Webber (left) and Collin Bernard (right) model their Reno and Nevada themed apparel...
Nevada popularity growing across the Nation
Cody Ward
Lyon County Sheriff’s Office ends standoff in Dayton with arrest of suspect

Latest News

Five stores in total were cited in the compliance check
5 Carson City stores cited for selling alcohol to minors
Thursday AM Weather
Thursday AM Weather
Dakota Vanzile
Reno Police make child exploitation arrest
Public comment held on IVGID recall effort