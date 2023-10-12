Reno Police looking for pair accused of using stolen credit cards

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department is looking for two suspects they say used a victim’s credit cards to make purchases in the Reno/Sparks area.

On Sept. 6, at around 7:40 a.m., RPD was called to a south Reno home for a residential burglary and armed robbery that had just occurred. During their investigation, police learned several credit cards belonging to the victim were taken.

Surveillance footage shows one suspect as a white male with a medium build, several visible arm tattoos, wearing a baseball hat, necklace, white t-shirt, tan shorts and black Vans. The second suspect appears to be a white woman with a large build and blonde hair.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call RPD’s non-emergency line at 775-334-2121, or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.

