Public comment held in the midst of IVGID recall

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Incline Village General Improvement District held a meeting on October 11, in the midst of a recall effort against two board members. The Chair and Vice Chair.

“I feel like the IVGID board is working for the loud and not the majority,” said one attendee.

Wednesdays meeting opened up with public comment allowing each speaker one minute to express concerns with the board. The main topic of course being the recall. Supporters say they’re pushing to recall Matthew Dent and Sara Schmitz for creating a destructive work environment, including ‘forcing out’ the previous general manager.

“I didn’t elect her queen, I elected her to be on IVGID but I didn’t think she’d micromanage the staff. I thought shed actually manage the staff,” said another attendee.

The main concern however was over Schmitz voting against a $25 million grant offered by the Duffield Foundation that would’ve improved the Incline Village Rec Center. Some of the commentors harped on the importance of recreation and what it means to the people of Incline. Schmitz has been quoted saying that she didn’t realize her no vote would stop the expansion. In tonight’s meeting Schmitz addressed the crowd to say that no discussions from the board happen behind closed doors and she is upset to hear about some rumors going on about her.

In addition to Schmitz’s ‘no’ vote on the grant, many attendees cited a concern over a forensic audit to determine if elements of fraud are present and ‘reckless accounting.’ The board insists that it is simply for du diligence.

A special recall election will be held in November where the voters will decide whether to recall or not recall the trustees. If they are recalled, the remaining trustees will appoint two new trustees to complete dent’s and Schmitz’s term which ends December 31, 2024.

