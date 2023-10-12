Police looking for man found guilty on gun crimes

Jose Carrillo-Martinez
Jose Carrillo-Martinez(The Washoe County District Attorney's Office)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 10:49 AM PDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office is looking for a man found guilty of gun crimes earlier this week.

They say 60-year-old Jose Carrillo-Martinez did not appear during his jury trial on Tuesday, prompting police to issue a warrant on Wednesday.

Carrilo-Martinez was found guilty of carrying a concealed weapon and being a felon in possession of a gun earlier this week.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Sparks Police at 775-353-2231.

