GSR donates $25,000 to Vaughn M.S.

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Grand Sierra Resort Hotel and Casino and the Meruelo Family who owns the business donated a combined total of $25,000 to Vaughn Middle School.

The School purchased a new scoreboard for its gymnasium with $10,000 of the rest of the money was announced today as a surprise for the students and staff and will be used by the School to enhance its sports programs.

“Today is really about the kids and today is about showing our support not only for the Reno Community, but extending that support into athletics and education which is our family’s vision for the future,” said Meruelo Group Chief Vision and Purpose Officer, Alexis Meruelo.

Vaughn Middle School leaders are expressing their gratitude for both donations.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.