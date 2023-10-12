GSR donates $25,000 to Vaughn M.S.

The Meruelo Family who owns the Grand Sierra Resort and Hotel in Reno presented a surprise...
The Meruelo Family who owns the Grand Sierra Resort and Hotel in Reno presented a surprise $15,000 check to Vaughn Middle School for its sports programs.(KOLO)
By Noah Bond
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 3:43 PM PDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Grand Sierra Resort Hotel and Casino and the Meruelo Family who owns the business donated a combined total of $25,000 to Vaughn Middle School.

The School purchased a new scoreboard for its gymnasium with $10,000 of the rest of the money was announced today as a surprise for the students and staff and will be used by the School to enhance its sports programs.

“Today is really about the kids and today is about showing our support not only for the Reno Community, but extending that support into athletics and education which is our family’s vision for the future,” said Meruelo Group Chief Vision and Purpose Officer, Alexis Meruelo.

Vaughn Middle School leaders are expressing their gratitude for both donations.

