Ending hunger one step at a time at the 32nd Reno-Sparks CROP Hunger Walk

By Karlie Drew
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 10:41 AM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -On Sunday October 15, Church World Service has been hosting CROP Hunger Walks nationally since the 1969. For the last 32 years, rain or shine, even during the pandemic, people in Reno have either gathered together or walked on their own to raise awareness about hunger and poverty in our community and around the world.

Here in Northern Nevada, 25% of the money raised locally goes to three local agencies (Eddy House, Ridge House, and the Food Bank of Northern Nevada) and the rest will be used for national and worldwide hunger and disaster relief.

CROP stand for “communities responding to overcome poverty.” The more funds raised, the more help there is to give to alleviate hunger in the Truckee Meadows.

Here how you can take part and help end hunger one step at a time.

For the last six years, the event has been dedicated in memory of Rita Jeffres. She was a devoted recruiter and fundraiser. They will be honoring her memory once again as they walk the 3-mile circuit from Idlewild Park around downtown Reno. Registration begins at 1:30 followed by the opening ceremony. Then the walk gets underway at 2 p.m.

For more information, click here or contact Sherry Beard at beard-fe@nvbell.net.

