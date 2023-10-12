Curly Wolf presents ‘Harvest Moon’ an event where Autumn Americana meets Oktoberfest

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - On Friday October 13, The local company, Curly Wolf will be presenting an even sure to give you your seasonal fix.

‘Harvest Moon’ at Abby’s 40 Mile Highway, will be the place that features performing artists ranging from Nevada, California, Colorado, Wyoming, and Nashville, Tennessee.

The event will also includes Rose Creek Pizzeria, handpicked and curated arcade games matching the theme of Autumn Americana & Halloween from Playfield 76.

Curly Wolf founders, Christian Webber and Collin Bernard join us on Morning Break and share how this event is a one-of-one opportunity for people in Reno to experience, how they find it extremely important to connect with our supporters and community in person, and so much more.

For more information on the event or to purchase a ticket, click here.

