5 Carson City stores cited for selling alcohol to minors

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Fives stores in Carson City were cited for selling alcohol to minors during a police compliance check.

During the checks, two 18-year-olds were sent to local businesses in an attempt to buy alcohol. 16 businesses were screened in total, five of which failed.

The following business failed their check:

• Raley’s

• Smith’s Market

• Chevron – 1400 Rand Avenue

• Ben’s Fine 3777 North Carson Street

• Eagle Gas 2152 North Carson Street

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.