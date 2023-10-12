5 Carson City stores cited for selling alcohol to minors

Five stores in total were cited in the compliance check
Five stores in total were cited in the compliance check(Pexels)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 8:13 AM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Fives stores in Carson City were cited for selling alcohol to minors during a police compliance check.

During the checks, two 18-year-olds were sent to local businesses in an attempt to buy alcohol. 16 businesses were screened in total, five of which failed.

The following business failed their check:

•             Raley’s

•             Smith’s Market

•             Chevron – 1400 Rand Avenue

•             Ben’s Fine 3777 North Carson Street

•             Eagle Gas 2152 North Carson Street

