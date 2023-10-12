5 Carson City stores cited for selling alcohol to minors
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 8:13 AM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Fives stores in Carson City were cited for selling alcohol to minors during a police compliance check.
During the checks, two 18-year-olds were sent to local businesses in an attempt to buy alcohol. 16 businesses were screened in total, five of which failed.
The following business failed their check:
• Raley’s
• Smith’s Market
• Chevron – 1400 Rand Avenue
• Ben’s Fine 3777 North Carson Street
• Eagle Gas 2152 North Carson Street
