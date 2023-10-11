Woman charged after fight on RTC bus

Janetta Delee
Janetta Delee(The Sparks Police Department)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 9:06 AM PDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A woman has been arrested and charged with battery with a deadly weapon after police she got into a fight on an RTC bus.

At around 10:30 a.m. on Monday, the Sparks Police Department responded for reports of a stabbing on an RTC bus in the area of Prater Way and 15th Street in Sparks.

While the bus was traveling, two female passengers got into a verbal altercation. That altercation escalated before becoming physical.

During the struggle, police say one of the women, identified as 58-year-old Janetta Delee, pulled a knife from her purse and cut and stabbed the victim multiple times in the neck.

She was taken to a hospital where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Delee was arrested on Tuesday.

