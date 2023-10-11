Trends and Threads: Phoenix + Flora shares new line of fall favorites for the changing seasons

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Time to shop! During this month’s segment of Trends and Threads, owner of Phoenix + Flora Boutique, Kara Ferrin, stopped by Morning Break with a full wardrobe of outfits and accessories they’re featuring this fall season.

Phoenix + Flora Boutique is a monthly contributor to Morning Break. You can follow them on social media (Instagram and Facebook) for fashion advice; and shop their looks on their website.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.