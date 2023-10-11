Trends and Threads: Phoenix + Flora shares new line of fall favorites for the changing seasons

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 10:58 AM PDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Time to shop! During this month’s segment of Trends and Threads, owner of Phoenix + Flora Boutique, Kara Ferrin, stopped by Morning Break with a full wardrobe of outfits and accessories they’re featuring this fall season.

Phoenix + Flora Boutique is a monthly contributor to Morning Break. You can follow them on social media (Instagram and Facebook) for fashion advice; and shop their looks on their website.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Reno Police Dept. responds to a report of a shooting at an apartment complex on N. McCarran...
Seven shot in northwest Reno; 2 critically injured
The mail drop off box located
U.S. Postal Service dealing with skyrocketing cases of mail theft
The scene of a fatal hit-and-run on Kietzke Lane in Reno.
Pedestrian killed in Kietzke Lane hit-and-run
Christian Webber (left) and Collin Bernard (right) model their Reno and Nevada themed apparel...
Nevada popularity growing across the Nation
Cody Ward
Lyon County Sheriff’s Office ends standoff in Dayton with arrest of suspect

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden talks with reporters after delivering remarks on student loan debt...
Biden says the FTC’s proposed ban on junk fees will help families and ‘honest’ businesses
In this photo provided by Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue , members of the Truckee Meadows Fire...
NTSB releases report on Reno Air Races crash
Jzamir Keys, left, and Jesus Ayala, right, appear in court in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Oct. 11.
Las Vegas teens accused in intentional hit-and-run death of bicyclist plead not guilty
Janetta Delee
Woman charged after fight on RTC bus