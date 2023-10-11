Surviving military spouse looking for answers after VA misdiagnosis

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Reno woman is seeking support after the death of her husband and how she says, Veterans Affairs could’ve done more to save him.

Vivian Finch, met her husband Brendan 43 years ago. She even remembers the moment she knew he was the one.

“We were out, there was a homeless guy holding up his pants and Brendan took his belt off and gave it to the homeless guy to keep his pants up. I looked up at at him and I think at that time is when I feel in love with him,” recalls Vivian.

Brendan Finch served in the navy and was boots on the ground in Vietnam. During his time in the military Brendan was exposed to Agent Orange, causing health issues throughout his life. In addition to this, the ship he served on is now recognized for asbestos. The Finch’s applied for compensation once he started showing signs of his exposure. After lengthy approval times they were only met with denials as the VA said the Finch family couldn’t prove his illness came from the toxic chemical.

“I really don’t want other families to go through this,” says Vivian before she says the story doesn’t end there.

Earlier this year Brendan developed a cough. For the Finch’s it was the beginning of the end. The VA sent over an inhaler but Brendan’s condition became worse and he was rushed to the hospital with symptoms of pneumonia. Confused, Vivian called the VA and according to her, the VA said other vets had the same complaints and the inhaler must’ve been a “bad batch.” Suspicious that the inhaler was the root of the problem, Vivian requested that the inhaler be analyzed. The VA refused.

Throughout the course of Brendan’s stay Vivian says doctors refused to listen and treated her husband for fungus and bacteria. After three weeks of no results she begged for them to give him proper treatment for pneumonia. Over a month after being admitted and push back from the doctors at the VA, she had him transferred to Renown. Within 12 hours the test results at Renown confirmed it was pneumonia and his blood needed to be cleared.

“Our vets aren’t getting what they deserve,” says Vivian.

By the time Brendan finch got a diagnosis it was too late and he passed from organ failure. To make matters worse the VA denied Vivian’s medical claims before and after Brendan’s death.

“Not our fault he was unknowingly exposed to a deadly chemical. He didn’t sign up for that when he joined the navy! He received honorable discharges and served his country,” said Vivian.

Even after Brendan’s death, Vivian is asking for reform so other families don’t pay the same price.

“If we can bring attention to these matters so other families don’t have to go through it, that would be wonderful. Better yet, resolving the issues and paving the road forward for military families to be supported as needed would be the icing on the cake,” said Vivian.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.