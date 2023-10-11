Sign up now for Chhavi Bhalla’s Bollywood dance workshop ahead of the Indian celebration, Diwali

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - You’re invited to learn Bollywood style dancing at an upcoming workshop taught by Chhavi Bhalla.

Bhalla, along with two of her students, Melanie Mahan and Natasha Cothard, stopped by Morning Break to talk about the joy Bollywood dancing brings them and how learning this new style of dance truly is for everyone.

Bollywood is a form of movement used in Indian culture that blends elements of dance and expression in a fusion of many different styles. Bhalla was born and raised in India and attended Shiamak Davar’s Institute for Performing Arts. She is passionate about dance and having fun.

The accessible, introductory workshop class to learn a Bollywood dance routine and ending with a group performance takes place Saturday, Oct. 28 from 1-3 p.m. at Yoga Pod Reno. It costs $40 per person. To register, click here. The Bollywood Workshop class is toward the bottom of the page.

You can also follow Chhavi Bhalla on Instagram to see when and where she’ll be teaching next.

