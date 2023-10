DOUGLAS COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The suspect in a 2017 sexual assault of a minor is back in Douglas County.

Ricardo Serrano-Perez was extradited to Nevada from Mexico on Monday.

Deputies say Serrano-Perez fled the country after the assault to escape arrest, and a legal effort to have him returned to the U.S. was started.

