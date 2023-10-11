Rosen joins other Senators in calling for batteries for Israel’s Iron Dome

The batteries are currently in the hands of the U.S. and are not being used
Rockets are launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, in Gaza City, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022.
Rockets are launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, in Gaza City, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022.(AP Photo/Hatem Moussa)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 8:35 AM PDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen is joining a number of other Senators in calling for more Iron Dome batteries for Israel.

Rosen, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, joined Mike Rounds (R-SD), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), and Rick Scott (R-FL) in writing a letter urging the Department of Defense to transfer the batteries, as well as other unused military assets to Israel as its war with Hamas continues.

The batteries are currently in the hands of the U.S. and are not being used.

“Since October 7, Hamas, which Iran directly supplies and funds, has fired thousands of rockets into populated areas across Israel with the intention of killing as many innocent civilians as possible,” wrote the members. “As you know, the United States Army is currently in possession of two Iron Dome batteries that have not been deployed and have no operational use inside the United States where they are currently stored.”

“Immediately transferring these two Iron Dome batteries that are not in use to Israel would provide tangible, life-saving and sustained support to our ally as it faces rocket and missile salvos that threaten to overwhelm its defenses,” they continued. “The transfer of these two Iron Dome batteries, in addition to sending other unused military assets, would bolster Israel’s defense capabilities and immediately help Israel combat terrorist aggression.”

