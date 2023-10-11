Rosen denounces celebrations in support of Hamas

WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen is denouncing celebrations of Hamas’ attack on Israeli civilians.

Calling them “vile”, the Senator specifically singled out the Democratic Socialists of America, who held a rally in support of Hamas in New York City.

In a statement, Rosen said:

“Americans from coast to coast are heartbroken after Hamas’s violent and horrific terrorist attack in Israel. We are grieving at the appalling images of families, babies, seniors, and even Holocaust survivors brutally killed or kidnapped. This senseless murder of Jews is on a scale not seen since the Holocaust.

“It is outrageous that some extremists and activists like the Democratic Socialists of America are using this attack as an opportunity to oppose lifesaving security assistance in Israel’s darkest hour. Even worse, there are voices celebrating Hamas’s vile terrorism, from celebrations in the streets to statements attempting to justify the murder of innocent civilians. At a time of rising global antisemitism, these attempts to portray this assault as justified resistance or create false equivalencies between these terrorists and the Israeli people’s right to defend themselves are deeply offensive, dangerous, and unacceptable.

“History has shown what happens when the world abandons the Jewish people. The United States stands with Israel now and always. I will stand up to anyone, including extremists in my own party, to see that American support for Israel remains unwavering.”

