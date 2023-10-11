Reno City Council votes to move forward with micromobility project

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno City Council has voted in favor of adding additional areas to the micromobility project.

They also requested that RTC include theses streets in the Regional Transportation Improvement Plan. The additions would include Sinclair/Lake Street from 9th to Holcomb, Virginia from 9th to Liberty, Vine from University Terrace to Riverside Drive, and 5th Street from Keystone to Evans.

University Way, 3rd and 6th streets were originally considered in the study, but high speed and vehicle volume, along with businesses not being in support of the loss of parking and travel lanes, were deterrents, and will not be included in the plan going forward.

The project will cost around $20 million, and construction could start in 2025 and be done by 2026.

