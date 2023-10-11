Reading Reno: Gavin Black and Steve Gaddis team up to create kids book, “The Friend Exchange”

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Gavin Black, an author from Sparks, is breaking away from the fantasy genre he typically writes in, and is now dabbling in science fiction.

His newest book comes out Thursday, Oct. 12 and is called The Friend Exchange. It is a children’s early chapter book targeted to ages 7-12. However, he says the story will entertain kids of all ages, complete with a Twilight Zone style twist at the end. It is a story about a boy who fights with his best friend and is then given the opportunity to trade him in for a new friend. The pre-order started on July 28 and hit number one as an Amazon Best-Seller the next day, along with number one or two in several book categories.

It also has amazing illustrations done by a Sparks local, Steve Gaddis, that are peppered throughout the book to add to the story and to the characters.

Black and Gavin both stopped by Morning Break to talk about their respective crafts and how this collaboration came together.

Black’s previous book is called Crop Burner: The Tale of Fearn & The Deamhon. It is a fantasy book about a boy named Fearn who is born with powers that have previously been used to destroy the crops and land around the village where his family lives. His father is a Teller of Tales at the local tavern and I use his stories to world-build by explaining how the world came to be or their culture through morality tales. Fearn grows up and learns that he can use his powers for good but in his efforts to prove that, he misunderstands the power of prejudice and finds himself on a path with a potentially dangerous mentor.

