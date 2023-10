FALLON, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Police are investigating a crash that left a pedestrian dead in Fallon. It happened around 6:00 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. 50 near Allen Road.

Troopers say the victim was not in a crosswalk at the time.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

