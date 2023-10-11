Open for Business: Sydney Martinez created Finding Nevada Wild to showcase her love of the Silver State

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - What is Sydney Martinez not? She’s a writer, photographer, bird nerd (her words, not mine), silversmith, amateur historian, geologist and self-proclaimed ‘rambler.’ She dives in head first into all things Nevada, “forever chasing backroads, hot water, and that Great Basin State of mind.” Her brand, Finding Nevada Wild, showcases her love of the Silver State through her blog posts called “Tales from the High Desert,” her silversmith jewelry company, Song Dog Silver, and her social media photography which can be found on Instagram.

Martinez stopped by Morning Break, bringing with her a sample of her exquisite one-of-a-kind jewelry, handmade from resources found right here in Nevada. She encourages people to follow her online “to the darkest corners of one of the most misunderstood states in America one wild raptor, great dirt roads drive, and ghost town at a time.”

To learn more about Finding Nevada Wild, click here. Her next in-person pop-up event is Saturday, Oct. 14 at the Frey Ranch Whiskey Festival in Fallon.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.