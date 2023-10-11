NTSB releases report on Reno Air Races crash

In this photo provided by Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue , members of the Truckee Meadows Fire...
In this photo provided by Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue , members of the Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue Department and other officials look over aircraft wreckage, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Reno, Nev., after two California pilots were killed when their planes collided in mid-air while preparing to land after completing a race at the National Championship Air Races north of Reno. Aviation experts say that for whatever reason, at least one racing pilot apparently didn’t see the other when their vintage planes collided in mid-air while preparing to land after finishing first and second at Reno last weekend. Federal investigators expect to release a preliminary report in another week or so. (Adam R. Mayberry/Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue via AP, File)(Adam R. Mayberry | AP)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 9:56 AM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The National Transportation Safety Board is releasing a report on a crash at the Reno Air Races that left two pilots dead.

The NTSB report says that one witness saw the two World War II-era planes collide mid-air.

The planes had just finished their race when the first and second place winners collided while on the final descent.

The NTSB says the debris field from the crash stretched nearly 1,400 feet, and that the wing from one of the planes was found 30 feet from the main wreckage.

You can read the full report here.

