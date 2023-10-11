NNPH holding free flu clinic this Saturday

A woman receiving a flu shot.
A woman receiving a flu shot.(Sophia Vitello)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 12:13 PM PDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Northern Nevada Public Health will be hosting a free, drive-through flu shot clinic this Saturday.

On Oct. 14, Washoe County residents aged six months and older will be able to get the shot at NNPH’s main location at 1001 E. 9th Street in Reno.

NNPH says there were 25-flu associated deaths and 348 flu-related hospitalizations last flu season.

The standard flu vaccine will be administered from 9:30 a.m. to noon, while supplies last. The high-dose vaccine will not be administered, and those 65 years and older seeking it should consult their doctor, medical provider or local pharmacy.

You are asked to have paperwork filled out in advance. Residents are asked to enter through the main entrance to the building.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Reno Police Dept. responds to a report of a shooting at an apartment complex on N. McCarran...
Seven shot in northwest Reno; 2 critically injured
The mail drop off box located
U.S. Postal Service dealing with skyrocketing cases of mail theft
The scene of a fatal hit-and-run on Kietzke Lane in Reno.
Pedestrian killed in Kietzke Lane hit-and-run
Christian Webber (left) and Collin Bernard (right) model their Reno and Nevada themed apparel...
Nevada popularity growing across the Nation
Cody Ward
Lyon County Sheriff’s Office ends standoff in Dayton with arrest of suspect

Latest News

Insulin
Rosen meets with Nevada seniors on urgent need to lower prescription drug costs
Naloxone Nasal Spray
Nevada tribes now eligible for free Naloxone
Grand opening and flow for a cause event happening Saturday, October 7.
Yoga Six Reno celebrates grand opening of south location and Flow for a Cause class
CPR is given to a test dummy
Carson City offering free CPR training