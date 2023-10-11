NNPH holding free flu clinic this Saturday

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Northern Nevada Public Health will be hosting a free, drive-through flu shot clinic this Saturday.

On Oct. 14, Washoe County residents aged six months and older will be able to get the shot at NNPH’s main location at 1001 E. 9th Street in Reno.

NNPH says there were 25-flu associated deaths and 348 flu-related hospitalizations last flu season.

The standard flu vaccine will be administered from 9:30 a.m. to noon, while supplies last. The high-dose vaccine will not be administered, and those 65 years and older seeking it should consult their doctor, medical provider or local pharmacy.

You are asked to have paperwork filled out in advance. Residents are asked to enter through the main entrance to the building.

