Man arrested for contracting without a license

Jack Harrison
Jack Harrison(The Washoe County Detention Facility)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 12:37 PM PDT|Updated: moments ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A man has been arrested on charges he was contracting without a license.

The Sparks Police Department arrested Jack Harrison, who had been on the most wanted list of the Nevada State Contractors Board, last week without incident. He was booked into the Washoe County Detention Facility on active warrants.

“The Contractors Board appreciates the efforts made by Sparks Police Department to locate and arrest Mr. Harrison who has been misleading and harming families across northern Nevada by operating under a licensed company not classified to perform asphalt paving and sealing,” stated NSCB Executive Officer Margi Grein. “The Board encourages all individuals to verify a contractor’s license details before engaging in a project, which will ensure proper recourse can be taken if something goes wrong up to four years after the project is completed.”

The NSCB says Harrison has been a habitual offender in Nevada since 2021. They say he is known to use inferior products, conduct poor quality work, and offer a warranty of five years he often does not honor.

Harrison works under J&H Construction & Maintenance LLC and Modern Construction LLC.

